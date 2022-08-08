“Fargo” Adds Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani to Season 5 Cast

FX has added Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani to the cast of Season 5 of Fargo.
What’s Happening:
- FX’s Emmy, AFI, Peabody, and TCA Award-winning limited series Fargo has added three new cast members to its fifth installment.
- Joe Keery (Stranger Things, Free Guy) will play “Gator Tillman.”
- Lamorne Morris (Woke, New Girl) will play “Witt Farr.”
- Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever) will play “Indira Olmstead.”
- These actors join previously announced cast members Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
- Each season of Fargo jumps around in time and the fifth chapter in the series is set in 2019.
- Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.
- Creator/writer/director/executive producer Noah Hawley leads the creative team with his production company 26 Keys.
- Additional producers include Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Old Man, Dopesick), and his production company The Littlefield Company, Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark (Vikings: Valhalla, Wednesday, The Consultant) of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd (The Handmaid’s Tale, Brave New World), and Vincent Landay (Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, Her).
Fargo Season 5 Cast (So Far):
- Juno Temple – Dot
- Jon Hamm – Roy
- Jennifer Jason Leigh – Lorraine
- Joe Keery – Gator Tillman
- Lamorne Morris – Witt Farr
- Richa Moorjani – Indira Olmstead