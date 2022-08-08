“Fargo” Adds Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani to Season 5 Cast

FX’s Emmy, AFI, Peabody, and TCA Award-winning limited series Fargo has added three new cast members to its fifth installment.

Joe Keery ( Stranger Things, Free Guy ) will play “Gator Tillman.”

Lamorne Morris ( Woke , New Girl ) will play “Witt Farr.”

Richa Moorjani ( Never Have I Eve r) will play “Indira Olmstead.”

These actors join previously announced cast members Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Each season of Fargo jumps around in time and the fifth chapter in the series is set in 2019.

Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

Creator/writer/director/executive producer Noah Hawley leads the creative team with his production company 26 Keys.