Loungefly’s fan-friendly Stitch Shoppe is making things extra sweet this summer with their Soft Serve Collection themed to some favorite Disney treats!

Frozen treats are a necessity in summer and on one understands that better than Disney and Loungefly!

Loungefly is bringing an adorable new Soft Serve Collection to their Stitch Shoppe

Fans of the brand—and Disney treats—will delight in the charming ensemble that includes: The perfect pastel dress Finger-lickin' sweet crossbody with scented charm attachment Collectible pin topped with sprinkles

In anticipation of the new collection, Loungefly is giving fans a sneak peek at the sugary goodness that is coming soon.

Pricing hasn’t been announced at this time, but the Soft Serve Collection will be available August 15th on Loungefly.com

Dress

Pastel pink and green come together for a fun and flirty dress that’s summer in a nutshell! This sleeveless design features a scoop neck and shoulder ties decorated throughout with sprinkles. The skirt features a sweet treats border with ice cream cone icons themed to Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy. Don’t forget the cherry on top!

Crossbody Bag

What would you give for a giant ice cream cone (or cake cone) that never melted? Don’t worry you don’t have to name your price, because Loungefly has the perfect solution with their Sweet Treats Crossbody bag! This stylish carryall is actually shaped like an ice cream complete with sprinkles and Mickey Mouse icons.

Best of all, it features a pretty pink lining with more sprinkles and some Minnie Mouse love and it comes with a scented cherry bag accessory. Yum!

Pin

Complete your look (or just add to our collection) with this exclusive Soft Serve pin depicting a huge jar of rainbow sprinkles. There’s even a hidden Mickey and Minnie in the container! Suddenly I’m craving a banana split…