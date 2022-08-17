Video: The Headless Horseman Rides Again at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

A longtime hallmark of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has been the triumphant ride of the Headless Horseman prior to Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade. After not appearing since 2019 and being rained out of this year’s first Halloween Party, the Headless Horseman finally rode again at last night’s event!

  • In addition to the first ride of the Headless Horseman since 2019, guests on Main Street U.S.A. are also treated to the Powerline Party Pack Pre-Parade.
  • Watch our full video of Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade from opening night below:

