Video: The Headless Horseman Rides Again at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

A longtime hallmark of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has been the triumphant ride of the Headless Horseman prior to Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade. After not appearing since 2019 and being rained out of this year’s first Halloween Party, the Headless Horseman finally rode again at last night’s event!

In addition to the first ride of the Headless Horseman since 2019, guests on Main Street U.S.A. are also treated to the Powerline Party Pack Pre-Parade

Watch our full video of Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade from opening night below:

