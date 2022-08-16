Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 Food Overview – Treats Themed to “Hocus Pocus,” “The Haunted Mansion,” and “Hercules”

The time for tricks and treats is upon us with Walt Disney World already kicking off the spooky season on August 12th. Today, we got a closer look at some of the seasonal goodies available for purchase at Magic Kingdom during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, along with a video tour from Executive Chef Wade Camerer (scroll to the bottom of this post for the video).

Since Mickey’s name is in the title of the event, we’ll start with the “Oh, My Gourd Cupcake,” found at the Main Street Bakery. The cake itself features pumpkin spice, while the gourd on top is cinnamon cream cheese icing complete with chocolate ears.

Proceeding down Main Street to Casey’s Corner, you can sip your way through the Hocus Pocus Party Potion with “Winifred’s Elixir of Youth.” A drink sure to make you younger in the morning contains black tea slushy with kiwi foam and a Winifred chocolate piece.

Guests will find the first of two hot dogs themed to the 1997 animated film Hercules at Casey’s Corner. This one is the “Pain and Panic Hot Dog,” named after Hades’ henchmen. It’s an all-beef hot dog with sweet and spicy onion relish and sriracha mustard topped with spicy cheese-flavored snacks.

The “Hades Hot Dog” can be found at The Friar’s Nook in Fantasyland. It’s a spicy beef and pork hot dog with Hades’ relish and pickles served with house-made violet mustard.

Another brew from the Sanderson Sisters can be found in Fantasyland at the Cheshire Cafe, known as the “Cold Witches Brew Coffee.” It’s a French vanilla cold brew with pumpkin spiced foam topped with Halloween sprinkles.

If you’re in the mood for something transformative, Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is just around the corner and offers a Dr. Faclier-ispirer “Bayou Burger.” It features an all-beef patty with jalapeño pimento cheese, crispy andouille sausage, and garlic pickles.

Next, we’ll head back to the hub to vist the carts near Cinderella Castle and get “Un Poco Loco.” Miguel adorns the “Mexican Spiced Hot Coco Brownie,” which is a spiced brownie with dark chocolate ganache topped with a themed chocolate piece.

Also at carts near the castle is an “M&M’s Peanut Butter Churro.” It’s a classic churro rolled in peanut dust with peanut sauce, chocolate sauce, and M&M’s.

Play a trick on your friends with the “Sweet Almond Corn Cake” at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café. It may look like a decorated ear of corn, but it’s actually almond vanilla cake dipped in white, orange, and yellow chocolate topped with candy corn.

Also in Frontierland at Golden Oak Outpost, witches will find the “Spellbinding Fried Pie.” It may not have a spell that can bring you back from the dead, but it is stuffed with buffalo chicken, mozzarella, and blue cheese, which is wrapped in flaky dough and topped with a candy eye and jalapeño ranch aïoli.

It seems this food tour has hit a dead end at Sleepy Hollow Refreshments in Liberty Square. Themed to The Haunted Mansion, the “Grave Digger Milk Shake” is a blend of coconut and matcha blended soft-serve topped with black cherry whipped cream, a Grave Digger shovel, and chocolate gravestone.

There are, of course, other treats to be savored at the event. Click here for the full Foodie Guide to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.