Video: Powerline Party Pack Pre Parade at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

At this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom, one character will stand out above the crowd. Guests will get the chance to see eye to eye with Max dressed as Powerline during the Halloween event.

What’s Happening:

Max, dressed as his favorite rock star Powerline, leads an awesome 90’s crew down Main Street U.S.A just prior to Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade.

The Powerline Party Pack Pre-Parade only performs along Main Street U.S.A. and Town Square, so if you’re watching the parade from Frontierland or Liberty Square, you won’t be able to see Max.

There are two show stops where guests are invited to come out and dance with the Party Pack, along the middle of Main Street U.S.A. and right in front of the Main Street Train Station.

