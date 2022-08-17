Video: Powerline Party Pack Pre Parade at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

At this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom, one character will stand out above the crowd. Guests will get the chance to see eye to eye with Max dressed as Powerline during the Halloween event.
What’s Happening:
- Max, dressed as his favorite rock star Powerline, leads an awesome 90’s crew down Main Street U.S.A just prior to Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade.
- The Powerline Party Pack Pre-Parade only performs along Main Street U.S.A. and Town Square, so if you’re watching the parade from Frontierland or Liberty Square, you won’t be able to see Max.
- There are two show stops where guests are invited to come out and dance with the Party Pack, along the middle of Main Street U.S.A. and right in front of the Main Street Train Station.
More from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party:
- After only featuring select floats in cavalcades for the past two Halloween seasons, this year Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade finally returned in its full form!
- New this year are five photo backdrops featuring classic Magic Kingdom attractions as well as some perennial Halloween favorites.
- The event guide has provided us with showtimes for all of the event’s entertainment, along with Trick-or-Treat locations.
- Check out our overview of merchandise available just for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and the Halloween season.
- We got a closer look at some of the seasonal goodies available for purchase at the Magic Kingdom during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, along with a video tour from Executive Chef Wade Camerer.
