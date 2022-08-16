Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Merchandise Overview 2022

There’s the old expression “shop until you drop,” which becomes almost spine-chilling when you’re shopping for spooky wares. With the Walt Disney World Resort already welcoming in every ghost and goblin’s favorite season, today we take a look at some of the frightfully fun souvenirs you can pick up this fall. Guests attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom will find many of these items on display, but you might also be able to get them from shopDisney.

The centerpiece of the collection is a new line of products featuring Mickey Mouse and his pals dressed up in costumes. This includes a button-up all-over print for adults and a matching all-over print hoodie for youths, a men's and women's t-shirt, a baseball cap with a ghost on the front and the word “Boo!” on the back, and a pumpkin-themed baseball cap with characters on the ears. This style also lends itself to this season’s light-up necklace and the print also comes in home-decor items, including a wreath, throw pillows, countdown calendar, and a hand soap dispenser that puts the shape of Mickey in your palm.

There’s also a new Disney Villains Spirit Jersey, modeled by a living mannequin, and new items featuring the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus and the upcoming Disney+ sequel, Hocus Pocus 2. This includes the new Sanderson Sisters Plush Trio and a travel mug.

You can see many of the items above in greater detail in both the video below and our own coverage of merchandise from the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this season.

Also on display were some items that you might not necessarily find in the parks, but that are perfect for the season. Squishmallows collectors won’t want to miss the chance to add Winifred, Mary, and Sarah to their collections as adorable 8″ squishies. On that theme, a few books from the world of Hocus Pocus were on display, including upcoming titles like Hocus Pocus: The Illustrated Novelization and The Hocus Pocus Spell Book in addition to the 2018 sequel novel. Also on display is the new spin-off novel from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas titled Long Live the Pumpkin Queen.

In the home goods section are some recent items you can find on shopDisney including:

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)