Official Trailer for “Brahmāstra” in Theaters September 9th

20th Century Studios has released the official trailer for Brahmāstra which will be in theaters on September 9th, 2022. This is a three-part film franchise and India's first original universe, The Astraverse.
What's Happening:
- Brahmāstra – the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe The Astraverse.
- It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.
- You can see the trailer below.
About Brahmāstra: Part One:
- Brahmāstra: Part One, is the story of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named… Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet – the power of Fire.
- In this movie, we experience Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and in turn, discovers his destiny as the divine hero of the universe.