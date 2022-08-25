Updated Version of “Disney Enchantment” Features Walt and Roy Disney Along With Mickey Mouse

If you haven't seen Disney Enchantment recently, there has been an update that many are excited about. There is a new opening that features Walt and Roy Disney, along with Mickey Mouse.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World listened to guests when many said they wanted the nostalgia of Walt Disney to be a centerpiece of the 50th Anniversary Celebration.
- The opening of Disney Enchantment now features both Walt and Roy Disney.
- Walt Disney introduces the Florida project and other archive clips, including Walt Disney World's dedication ceremony with Roy Disney.
- The updated introduction ends with Mickey Mouse telling guests "you are the magic".
- Besides the new introduction, most of the show remains the same as it did when it first debuted. Some of the fireworks had to adjust the timing with the new introduction, though.
- You can see the updated show nightly at 9 p.m. except for nights when Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is scheduled.
- You can see the updated version of Disney Enchantment below.