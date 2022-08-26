ABC Will Offer Sneak Peeks of Fall Primetime Lineup With “ABC Fall Preview Special” September 14th

ABC will be offering a sneak peek of their fall programming on Wednesday, September 14th.
What's Happening:
- Ahead of the highly anticipated debut of ABC’s fall programming slate, the network invites viewers to enjoy a preview of its primetime lineup.
- Featuring an early look at new drama series Alaska Daily, starring Oscar winner Hilary Swank, as well as the latest addition to The Rookie franchise led by Niecy Nash-Betts, The Rookie: Feds.
- Plus, audiences can get a taste of what’s coming up on some of their returning favorites, including Grey’s Anatomy, as Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital welcomes a new batch of interns; Bachelor in Paradise, which hits the beach for another romance-filled fall debut; and seven-time Emmy nominated Abbott Elementary, among many others.
- Hosted by the cast of Home Economics (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata) ahead of their season three return, the ABC Fall Preview Special is set to air Wednesday September 14th (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.