Cast of “ZOMBIES 3” Record Signature Disney Channel Wand IDs

The cast behind the latest entry of Disney Channel’s popular ZOMBIES franchise all got their shot at making the signature wand I.D. that have permeated the interstitials of the network for the last few generations.

What’s Happening:

A new video posted by Disney Channel showcases the cast from the latest original film, ZOMBIES 3 , recording their signature wand I.D.

recording their signature wand I.D. The Wand I.D. has been a staple at the network for the last few decades, where stars of Disney Channel Series and Original Movies each mimic the hand and arm motions drawing out the mouse ear’d logo of the cable brand, revealing it as an interstitial during programming breaks on the network.

In the video above, the cast of the new film each take their turn at making the signature motion, all leading up to the stars of the franchise, Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim, making their mark.

In ZOMBIES 3, It’s Zed and Addison’s final year at Seabrook and things are better than ever. The town has finally accepted monsters as a part of Seabrook and has become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is on the cusp of receiving a football scholarship and becoming the first Zombie to ever attend college (and he’s excited to join Addison who has already been admitted). Addison is excited to mark the opening of the town’s brand new “cheer pavilion” by inviting cheer teams from all over the world to compete in an “international cheer-off.” However, the town is shocked by the arrival of a new group of intergalactic outsiders – Aliens, who show up to compete in the cheer-off. Though they begrudgingly allow the Aliens to stay for the competition – the monsters and humans of Seabrook grow suspicious when they discover that the Aliens may be looking for more than a friendly competition.

