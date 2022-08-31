Cast Rehearsals Now Underway for “Fantasmic!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

After not being performed for well over two years, Disney has announced that cast rehearsals for “Fantasmic!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are finally beginning.

What’s Happening:

  • In a cute TikTok featuring a custodial Cast Member outside the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater, Disney revealed that cast rehearsals for “Fantasmic!” have begun.

  • When the show returns later this year, it will include a new sequence featuring Disney characters such as Mulan, Elsa, Aladdin, Pocahontas, and Moana.
  • Matthew Hamel, Show Director for “Fantasmic!” recently shared some details on the new scene with us:

  • Additionally, there will be technical and other enhancements throughout the show.
  • “Fantasmic!” has been closed at Disney's Hollywood Studios since the pandemic closure in 2020.
  • It will be the first major update to the version at Disney's Hollywood Studios since the show opened in 1998.
  • The show returned to Disneyland after an equally long break at the end of May.

