Photos/Video: Donald’s Dino Bash Up-Close Meet & Greets Return

Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Chip ‘n’ Dale are once again meeting guests up-close at Donald’s Dino Bash in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Daisy, ever the fashionista, meets alongside a dinosaur statue that she appears to have given a makeover.

Meanwhile, head-honcho Donald meets in front of a Donald’s Dino Bash backdrop.

The real stars of the show are the adorable Chipmunk-O-Saurus’! The mischievous Chip & Dale are dressed as dinosaurs in one of the all time greatest park costumes.

Throughout the day, Discovery River comes alive with fabulous new flotillas featuring some of your favorite Disney characters, now including Launchpad McQuack and Scrooge McDuck from DuckTales, as well as Russell and Dug from Pixar’s UP.

Check the new character experiences out for yourselves in our new video: