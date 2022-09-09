D23 Expo Reveals New Castle Title Card Featuring “Disney 100”

D23 Expo 2022’s Disney Studios Panel has treated us to a slew of trailers, posters, and announcements, but some fans are more hyped over the new Disney 100 castle title card that made its first appearance today.

What’s Happening:

Next year marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, whose origins date back to 1923 as a filmmaking studio.

Though the studio specialized in the art of animation, over time (100 years to be precise), the studio ventured into innovative territory and became arguably the most recognizable studio and brand in the world.

To celebrate, studio productions will feature a new title card in front of films that will be released during this anniversary. The familiar castle intro has been featured in Disney films for nearly as long as anyone can remember, though it actually debuted in the relatively recent year of 1985, attached to the film Return to Oz, and was more fully developed for The Black Cauldron. Since then, it has appeared in some way (with many variants) attached to productions coming for the Walt Disney Studios.

Now, making its debut today attached to trailers being revealed at the D23 Expo 2022, we see the new Disney 100 Studio castle title card (pictured above).

The castle is familiar enough, but eagle-eyed viewers can also spot Pride Rock from The Lion King, as well as Matterhorn mountain from the Walt Disney Pictures title Third Man on the Mountain, though most will attribute it to the famous Disneyland