ESPN Expands Sports Betting Programming with New Roles, New Shows and More

ESPN today announced it’s expanding its sports betting content with a variety of new shows, updated roles, and more content with in-depth analysis and coverage during the upcoming football season.

New Roles:

Doug Kezirian has been named ESPN Sports Betting Insider.

Kezirian has been with ESPN since July, 2012, and has hosted ESPN’s sports betting news and information program Daily Wager since it launched in March, 2019. He has spent nearly two decades immersed in the betting space, and this new role allows him to maximize his sources and expertise to relay valuable information and nuances to the ESPN audience.

Kezirian will remain in Las Vegas and maintain his consistent Daily Wager presence, while increasing visibility across ESPN's studio shows and digital platforms. That includes multiple betting columns per week on ESPN.com, such as last-minute football betting advice, insider perspective and picks on Saturdays and Sundays.

He will also contribute similarly to ESPN Radio programming, particularly on weekends throughout the college football and NFL seasons.

With Kezirian’s expanded role, ESPN Sports Betting Analyst Tyler Fulghum is taking over the host role for Daily Wager.

Fulghum has been with ESPN since August 2020, and will continue his contributing role outside of hosting Daily Wager with appearances on other shows such as SportsCenter and NBA Today.

ESPN Sports Betting Analyst Joe Fortenbaugh, who just signed a new multi-year contract with ESPN, remains in his role contributing to Daily Wager and other studio shows, while adding additional responsibilities to his portfolio.

Coming in January, Fortenbaugh will host a new digital show/podcast.

New Shows:

In addition to Fortenbaugh’s new digital show/podcast in January, ESPN Sports Betting Analyst Erin Dolan will host Bet with Erin Dolan each Monday, a new sports betting show on Snapchat. Her role across ESPN social and digital platforms will continue.

She'll make weekly appearances on Monday Tailgate, while also continuing to provide sports betting analysis for Daily Wager, Bet, SportsCenter, and This Just In, among other shows.

ESPN Sports Betting Analyst Anita Marks is adding a weekly sports betting show on ESPN Radio Los Angeles from 7p-10p PT.

She’ll continue The Anita Marks Show on ESPN New York radio along with regular appearances on Daily Wager and Bet.

More New Content:

In addition to ESPN Betting Industry Reporter David Purdum’s Notable Bets columns on Mondays recapping the football weekend, he’ll be developing larger features with a betting focus.

SportsCenter Commentator and Sports Betting Analyst ‘Stanford’ Steve Coughlin and Research Producer and Sports Betting Analyst Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica will share regular weekly picks columns on Thursdays, along with the return of their podcast on Wednesdays, Stanford Steve & The Bear .

SportsCenter Anchor Scott Van Pelt's acclaimed Winners segment from SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will become a new weekly column on Fridays.

Also on Fridays, ESPN's sports betting analysts will combine for a weekly NFL betting tips column.

Newly-signed ESPN Fantasy & Sports Betting analyst Liz Loza will contribute a weekly NFL props column, one that bridges fantasy football and sports betting into one piece per week.

Last but not least, Daily Wager is set for five shows and Bet is set for three shows per week for football season.

