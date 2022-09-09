Pixar Animation Studios Announces “Inside Out 2”

Pixar Animation Studios has revealed an upcoming project that is set to stir up some emotions, if not a surprise reaction or two, with the announcement of Inside Out 2, set for release in 2024.

Amy Poehler and Pixar Chief Creative Officer, Pete Docter took to the stage at D23 Expo 2022 as part of the Disney Pictures Panel to reveal a new project from Pixar Animation Studios, Inside Out 2.

In the original, we follow Riley, who is uprooted from her Midwest life when her father starts a new job in San Francisco. Like all of us, Riley is guided by her emotions – Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness. The emotions live in Headquarters, the control center inside Riley’s mind, where they help advise her through everyday life. As Riley and her emotions struggle to adjust to a new life in San Francisco, turmoil ensues in Headquarters. Although Joy, Riley’s main and most important emotion, tries to keep things positive, the emotions conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school.

Poehler, who voiced Joy in the original and Docter, who directed it, promised the introduction of new emotions in the film, but aside from that not many story details were released, as is usually the norm for a Pixar Animation Studios project.

The creative leadership team was also revealed, with Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4) producing, and Kelsey Mann (Party Central) directing with Meg LeFauve (Inside Out) writing.

Inside Out 2 has been set for release in the Summer of 2024.