Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot Star in Live-Action “Snow White” – Coming 2024

Attendees of The Walt Disney Studios panel at the D23 Expo tonight were treated to a preview of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White.

What’s Happening:

will be released in 2024, but it has not yet been noted whether it will be to Disney+ or theaters. The film stars Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as Snow White and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen, both of whom came out on stage to talk about the film.

The cast also includes Andrew Burnap ( The Inheritance ) as an undisclosed character.

) as an undisclosed character. Marc Webb will serve as director while Marc Platt is producing.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ( La La Land , The Greatest Showman ) will be writing additional songs for the movie.

