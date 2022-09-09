Two Special Spider-Man Comic Variants to Be Given to Marvel Panel Attendees Tomorrow at the D23 Expo

This weekend, Spider-Man's 60th anniversary “Beyond Amazing” celebration continues at D23 Expo 2022! Two special variants for Amazing Fantasy #1000 will be given to attendees of the Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man panel, while supplies last.

What’s Happening:

The unique covers, drawn by artist Humberto Ramos and colored by Edgar Delgado, feature fan-favorite Marvel Super Heroes and Disney characters celebrating two special occasions.

One variant features Mickey Mouse handing Spider-Man a cake for the web-slinger’s 60th Anniversary, and another shows Spider-Man presenting a cake to Disney characters to commemorate The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary next year.

Following the aforementioned panel, attendees can swing by the Talent Central signing and get their new comics signed by Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, artist Humberto Ramos, and writer Zeb Wells.

The Talent Central signing will also have an Amazing Fantasy #1000 lithograph available for signing.

Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

Saturday, September 10th, 2–3 p.m. PT | Backlot Stage

Celebrate sixty spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962's Amazing Fantasy #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can’t-miss panel, so be sure to swing by!

Amazing Fantasy #1000 Signing with C.B. Cebulski, Nick Lowe, Zeb Wells, and Humberto Ramos

Saturday, September 10th, 5:30–6:30 p.m. PT | Talent Central

Swing by Talent Central to meet Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells, and Amazing Spider-Man and Strange Academy artist Humberto Ramos for a signing opportunity!