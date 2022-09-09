Two Special Spider-Man Comic Variants to Be Given to Marvel Panel Attendees Tomorrow at the D23 Expo

This weekend, Spider-Man's 60th anniversary “Beyond Amazing” celebration continues at D23 Expo 2022! Two special variants for Amazing Fantasy #1000 will be given to attendees of the Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man panel, while supplies last.
What’s Happening:
- The unique covers, drawn by artist Humberto Ramos and colored by Edgar Delgado, feature fan-favorite Marvel Super Heroes and Disney characters celebrating two special occasions.
- One variant features Mickey Mouse handing Spider-Man a cake for the web-slinger’s 60th Anniversary, and another shows Spider-Man presenting a cake to Disney characters to commemorate The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary next year.
- Following the aforementioned panel, attendees can swing by the Talent Central signing and get their new comics signed by Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, artist Humberto Ramos, and writer Zeb Wells.
- The Talent Central signing will also have an Amazing Fantasy #1000 lithograph available for signing.
Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man
Saturday, September 10th, 2–3 p.m. PT | Backlot Stage
- Celebrate sixty spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962's Amazing Fantasy #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can’t-miss panel, so be sure to swing by!
Amazing Fantasy #1000 Signing with C.B. Cebulski, Nick Lowe, Zeb Wells, and Humberto Ramos
Saturday, September 10th, 5:30–6:30 p.m. PT | Talent Central
- Swing by Talent Central to meet Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells, and Amazing Spider-Man and Strange Academy artist Humberto Ramos for a signing opportunity!
