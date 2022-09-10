“GMA3” Guest List: Jo Koy, Jameela Jamil and More to Appear Week of September 12th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 12th-16th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation. Plus this week GMA3 kicks off the "Extraordinary Kid" series.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 12th-16th:

Monday, September 12 – GMA3 Season three premiere Coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III Eric Adams (Mayor of New York City) and Keechant Sewell (New York City Police Commissioner) "Extraordinary Kid": Arsh Pal (12-year-old artist) Telfar Clemens (Fashion designer)

Tuesday, September 13 Coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III continues "Extraordinary Kid": Neil Nayyar (16-year-old music prodigy) Interview with a mom and nurse who lost over 100 pounds Phil Lipof interviews Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Jameela Jamil ( She-Hulk )

Wednesday, September 14 Coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III continues Lori Lightfoot (Mayor of Chicago) "Extraordinary Kid": King Tari (8-year-old basketball star) Tiffanie Barriere (Mixologist) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 15 Coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III continues Tom Wolf (Governor of Pennsylvania) "Extraordinary Kid": Dominique Claseman (17-year-old Eagle Scout) Jeanie Buss (Co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers) Comedian Jo Koy

Friday, September 16 Coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III continues GMA3 exclusive with Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan on climate change and the international refugee crisis "Extraordinary Kid": Neijae Graham (11-year-old barber ) Maya Feller (Nutritionist) Cynt Marshall (CEO of Dallas Mavericks; author You’ve Been Chosen )



