D23 Expo 2022 Gives Update on Disney Cruise Line’s Lighthouse Point

Not to be left out, Disney Cruise Line unveiled some news today at the Disney Parks Panel of the D23 Expo, and we were shown new art from the second private Disney Cruise Line destination in the Bahamas.

What’s Happening:

At the D23 Expo 2022’s Disney Parks Panel, we were updated for a number of different things in the world of Disney Cruise Line, and also given an update from the Bahamas.

There, progress continues on a beautiful new island destination at Lighthouse Point,which will bring the natural beauty and rich culture of the Bahamas to life for Disney Cruise Line guests.

They also showcased new concept art for the island destination which you can see above and below.

Disney revealed the second island destination in The Bahamas at D23 Expo 2019, which is located on the breathtaking island of Eleuthera at a place called Lighthouse Point.

At the time Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rhode said, “The Lighthouse Point site is so beautiful and so full of nature that we want to preserve this and use our designs to call attention to the extraordinary quality of the place itself – a place of natural beauty with a rich and fascinating cultural tradition,” Rohde said. “We will be directly involved in conservation efforts to preserve and protect the environment that creates this beauty, and we will be working with artists of every kind, much like we did with Aulani in Hawaii, to create a unique destination that is rooted in Bahamian culture and imbued with Disney magic.”

Back then, Disney committed to develop less than 20 percent of the property; employ sustainable building practices, including an open-trestle pier that eliminates the need to dredge a ship channel; establish environmental monitoring programs during construction and operation; and donate more than 190 acres of privately owned land to the Government, among other commitments.

Today’s news revealed that work is progressing nicely, and Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro also announced that 90% of the energy needed to operate the facilities on the island will come from solar power.

