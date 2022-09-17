Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner to Produce The 95th Oscars Airing on ABC

On ABC on March 12th, 2023, you can see the 95th Oscars with an incredible lineup of guests.

What’s Happening:

With a focus on expertise in live television event production, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment have been named executive producers of the 95th Oscars, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced today.

For the eighth consecutive year, Weiss also will direct the show, which will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12th, 2023.

It will be Weiss’s second time and Kirshner’s first time producing the Oscars.

A dynamic creative team has been assembled to work with Weiss and Kirshner to help shape the vision and direction of the Oscars, including the following:

red carpet show executive producer David Chamberlin, a veteran of live television production

red carpet creative consultants Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila, creative contributor and creative director for the Met Gala, respectively

creative director and Academy member Kenny Gravillis, who has developed iconic key art and campaigns for legions of movies

production designers Misty Buckley, production designer of world tours and televised music shows for artists Kacey Musgraves, Ariana Grande and Coldplay, and Alana Billingsley, art director on previous Oscars, Emmys and GRAMMYS broadcasts.

What They’re Saying: