Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner to Produce The 95th Oscars Airing on ABC

On ABC on March 12th, 2023, you can see the 95th Oscars with an incredible lineup of guests.
What’s Happening:
- With a focus on expertise in live television event production, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment have been named executive producers of the 95th Oscars, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced today.
- For the eighth consecutive year, Weiss also will direct the show, which will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12th, 2023.
- It will be Weiss’s second time and Kirshner’s first time producing the Oscars.
A dynamic creative team has been assembled to work with Weiss and Kirshner to help shape the vision and direction of the Oscars, including the following:
- red carpet show executive producer David Chamberlin, a veteran of live television production
- red carpet creative consultants Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila, creative contributor and creative director for the Met Gala, respectively
- creative director and Academy member Kenny Gravillis, who has developed iconic key art and campaigns for legions of movies
- production designers Misty Buckley, production designer of world tours and televised music shows for artists Kacey Musgraves, Ariana Grande and Coldplay, and Alana Billingsley, art director on previous Oscars, Emmys and GRAMMYS broadcasts.
What They’re Saying:
- “We are thrilled to have Glenn and Ricky at the helm,” said Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “Their expertise in live television production is exactly what the Oscars need. We look forward to working closely with them, our Board of Governors, and the Board’s Awards Committee to deliver an exciting and energized show. Joining them is an incredible slate of creative partners – David Chamberlin, Lisa Love, Raúl Àvila, Kenny Gravillis, Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley – who will bring fresh ideas to the broadcast and the red carpet.”
- “Bill made us ‘an offer we couldn’t refuse’ but he really ‘had us at hello’,” said Weiss and Kirshner.
- “We couldn’t be more excited to have live event veterans Glenn and Ricky as executive producers of the 95th Oscars telecast on ABC. Their experience and creativity are bar none, and we look forward to seeing their vision play out for Hollywood’s biggest night,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television.