Jimmy Kimmel Signs Three-Year Extension with ABC

The future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been decided, as the late-night host has extended his contract with ABC for an additional three years, as reported by Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The new contract extension will keep Kimmel as host and executive producer of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live ! through its 23rd season.

through its 23rd season. January will mark the 20th anniversary of the show, which premiered in January 2003.

The deal ends a year of speculation within the late-night community after Kimmel told Howard Stern that he was debating whether to stick or twist.

The deal means that Kimmel will surpass Jay Leno, who hosted NBC’s The Tonight Show for 22 years.

for 22 years. Speaking of, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has surpassed The Tonight Show to move into second in the total average ratings, behind only CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert .

has surpassed to move into second in the total average ratings, behind only CBS’ . Next week, Kimmel will return to New York for a week of shows in Brooklyn.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which airs at 11:35 p.m., is produced by 12:05 AM Productions, in association with Kimmelot and ABC Signature and exec produced by Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig.

