Jimmy Kimmel Signs Three-Year Extension with ABC

The future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been decided, as the late-night host has extended his contract with ABC for an additional three years, as reported by Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The new contract extension will keep Kimmel as host and executive producer of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! through its 23rd season.
- January will mark the 20th anniversary of the show, which premiered in January 2003.
- The deal ends a year of speculation within the late-night community after Kimmel told Howard Stern that he was debating whether to stick or twist.
- The deal means that Kimmel will surpass Jay Leno, who hosted NBC’s The Tonight Show for 22 years.
- Speaking of, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has surpassed The Tonight Show to move into second in the total average ratings, behind only CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
- Next week, Kimmel will return to New York for a week of shows in Brooklyn.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which airs at 11:35 p.m., is produced by 12:05 AM Productions, in association with Kimmelot and ABC Signature and exec produced by Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig.
What They’re Saying:
- Jimmy Kimmel said: “After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call ‘quiet quitting.’”
- Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said: “For 20 years, Jimmy Kimmel has been a huge part of the ABC family and the heartbeat of late-night television. Not only has he entertained our audiences night after night with his sharp comedy, dynamic interviews and irreverent humor, but he has gotten us through some of the most momentous events in our history with optimism and heart. There is no one funnier and more authentic than Jimmy. We are so proud of the incredibly talented team at Jimmy Kimmel Live! and could not be happier to continue our partnership.”