Learn All About Oogie Boogie Bash at “An Oogie Boogie Afternoon”

Disney fans will be able to learn about the creation of the popular Oogie Boogie Bash at the Disneyland Resort, with the special “An Ooogie Boogie Afternoon” event.

What’s Happening:

The creative team at Disney Live Entertainment and Walt Disney Imagineering will reveal the design and creation process on stage at The Frida Cinema (7 miles from Disneyland) on Sunday, October 9th at 3:00pm.

The panel is moderated and produced by Dizney Coast to Coast podcast host, Jeff DePaoli, and will be followed by a screening of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas .

podcast host, Jeff DePaoli, and will be followed by a screening of Tim Burton’s . Scheduled to appear on the panel are Oogie Boogie Bash creator and show director Jordan Peterson, media and lighting director KC Wilkerson, and producer Jennifer Magill. With these talents covering a wide range of what makes Oogie Boogie Bash so special, it’s sure to be an entertaining and insightful conversation.

A limited number of tickets are now on sale for this one-time-only event. General admission includes access to the live panel, movie screening, and special gifts including an event lanyard and poster.

Beyond the general admission offerings, VIP tickets include a reserved seating section plus popcorn and soda. Tickets are now available at TheFridaCinema.org

This event will be produced under DePaoli’s depaolEVENTS label and is being sponsored by Midsummer Scream Haunted Mansion Ghostly Retreat

What They’re Saying:

Jeff DePaoli said: “Having the chance to chat with the folks who created Oogie Boogie Bash is an absolute joy for me. As someone who loves live entertainment and Halloween, I was blown away by this event when it first premiered. I can’t wait to get some behind the scenes insight directly from the folks who built it. And then to follow it up with a viewing of the movie that inspired it on the big screen feels like the perfect way to conclude our conversation.”