GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 26th-30th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation. This week kicks off the Latina Leaders series in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 26th-30th:

Monday, September 26 Latina Leaders Series: Katya Echazarreta (Electrical engineer) Behind the scenes Exclusive: Disney On Ice’s Frozen and Encanto Lauren Iannotti (REAL SIMPLE Editor-in-Chief) Performance by Omar Apollo

Tuesday, September 27 Masih Alinejad (Iranian journalist) Latina Leaders Series: Jazmely Jackson (Restaurateur) Melanie Chisholm ( The Sporty One; former Spice Girls member) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, September 28 Devin Dwyer (reporting on women facing criminal charges for having miscarriages) Latina Leaders Series: Latinas in Tech (nonprofit organization) Trailblazing Women Series: Tiffany Guess (UPS driver) Sarah Eggenberger (NewBeauty senior editor-at-large)

Thursday, September 29 Latina Leaders Series: Sherly Tavarez (Entrepreneur) Stephen “Steve-O” Glover ( A Hard Kick in the Nuts ) John Kanell ( Preppy Kitchen ) Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy ( Hocus Pocus 2

Friday, September 30 California Supreme Court Justice Patricia Guerrero Jennifer Serrano and Veronica Vasquez (Entrepreneurs) Stephen Chandler ( Stop Waiting for Permission ) Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Lori Greiner ( Shark Tank



