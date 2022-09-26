TV Writer and Producer Zack Estrin Passes Away at Age 51

According to The Hollywood Reporter, TV writer and producer Zack Estrin, known for co-creating ABC’s Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, passed away Friday at the age of 51.

What’s Happening:

Estrin, whose other credits include Prison Break and Netflix's reimagining of Lost in Space, died Friday in Hermosa Beach, California.

The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Estrin had a successful career in TV, starting with credits on Charmed, Dawson's Creek and Tru Calling.

His ABC credits include co-creating and executive producing Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, as well as serving as showrunner and executive producer for The River and The Whispers.

Born in Woodland, California, and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Estrin attended USC before starting his entertainment career in film.

Estrin is survived by his wife Kari Estrin, daughters Charlotte Estrin and Chloe Estrin and dogs Molly and Lt. Judy Hopps, in addition to mother Patricia Estrin, father Jonathan Estrin, sister Amelia Burstyn, stepbrother Dylan Arrants and stepsisters Julie List and Laura Humphrey.

What They’re Saying: