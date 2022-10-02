Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of October 3rd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of October 3rd-7th:

Monday, October 3 Jerry O’connell and Rebecca Romijn ( The New Love Boat ) Colin Hanks ( A Friend of the Family )

Tuesday, October 4 Jimmy Fallon Chef Chris Valdes (National Taco Day)

Wednesday, October 5 Hilary Swank ( Alaska Daily ) Lea Thompson

Thursday, October 6 Jenna Dewan ( Let’s Get Physical ) David Boreanaz ( SEAL Team )

Friday, October 7 George Stephanopoulos ( Good Morning America ; Power Trip ) Mark Richards and Daniela Luna (Reigning Cornhole World Champions)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.