It is always exciting when a baby animal is born at Walt Disney World. Dr. Mark Penning, shared that a rare species of African antelope was born.

Dr. Mark Penning who is Vice President: Animals, Science and Environment for Disney Parks shared on Instagram that a rare species of African antelope was born.

His post read: With a gentle, golden sunrise in the distance, Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge welcomed the birth of a rare species of African antelope during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Arriving a little earlier than expected, addax Lavender just gave birth to her second calf. And what better way to inspire our guests and cast than the magic of nature and the miracle of birth.

Mom and calf are doing well and resting safely together under a shaded and protected canopy under the watchful eyes of our dedicated veterinarians and animal keepers.

The pair are nuzzling, nursing and bonding and the calf joins four other addax at Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Guests staying at Animal Kingdom Lodge got to experience the wonder of nature firsthand and see some of the special moments leading up to the calf’s delivery.

Once widespread across North Africa, the critically endangered addax population has been severely reduced due to over-hunting and long periods of drought.

The birth comes as a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) cooperatively managed Species Survival Plan with Disney.