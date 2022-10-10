Christmas 2022: Four Fan Favorite Films Get a Festive Makeover for the Pixar Holiday Collection

Before long the snow will be falling and bells will jingling but in the meantime it’s time to go shopping! Pixar fans looking for fun ways to incorporate their favorite movies into their home decor will love the holiday arrivals on shopDisney.

As the year winds to a close, Disney is encouraging fans to get a jumpstart on their seasonal shopping with warm wintery essentials that are full of Christmas magic.

For 2022, four Pixar film franchises have been given a holiday makeover with favorite characters in festive looks, ornament and present icons and some snowflakes too! The assortment includes: Toy Story Monster’s Inc. Up WALL•E

Some items like limited edition pins feature one movie ( Toy Story 2, Monster’s Inc., Up ), while other products bring everyone together in harmony. We’re fans of mini backpack by Danielle Nicole which showcases Sulley, Mr. Fredrickson and Buzz Lightyear!

So this winter, share the love with friends and declare "Toy to the World!" (seriously, it's a throw pillow) as you settle in for the magic of the enter holidays.

The Pixar Holiday Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $14.99-$129.99.

Links to individual items can be found below.

Pixar Holiday Mini Backpack by Danielle Nicole – $85.00

Pixar Holiday Pillow – $34.99

Pixar Holiday Jibbitz Set by Crocs – $17.99

Pixar Holiday Keychain Set – $19.99

Pixar Holiday Sweatshirt Dress for Kids – $39.99

Pixar Holiday Sleep Set for Baby – $24.99

Pixar Holiday Pullover Hoodie for Kids – $44.99

Pixar Holiday Mug and Plate Set – $32.99

Sulley and Boo Jumbo Nutcracker Pin – Monsters, Inc. – Limited Edition – $34.99

Woody and Jessie Jumbo Nutcracker Pin – Toy Story 2 – Limited Edition – $34.99

Carl and Dug Jumbo Nutcracker Pin – Up – Limited Edition – $34.99

