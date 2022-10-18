“Avatar: The Way of Water” Action Figures Include Characters, Creatures and Machines

At long last, the first Avatar sequel—Avatar: The Way of Water— will make its theatrical debut this December! While fans wait for its arrival, they can start their merchandise collections with a series of new action figures from McFarlane Toys.

The world of Pandora awaits and this winter, audiences will once again get to experience the life of Na’vi with Avatar: The Way of Water.

In anticipation of the upcoming film, McFarlane Toys has revealed several action figures and sets featuring characters and creatures like: Jake Sully Neytiri Tonowari Banshee Skimwing AMP Suit And more

There are several options for fans to collect such as individual 7-inch scale figures, sets with small figures measuring 1 1/4 inches and 2 1/2 inches, and Banshee models for play or display.

The collectibles offer varying degrees of articulation that are perfect for a variety of posting and imaginative play scenarios.

Avatar: The Way of Water figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth . They are expected to ship in December 2022.

figures are available for . They are expected to ship in December 2022. Prices range from $9.99 (individual items) to $149.99 (case of figures). Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

