“Avatar: The Way of Water” Action Figures Include Characters, Creatures and Machines

At long last, the first Avatar sequel—Avatar: The Way of Water— will make its theatrical debut this December! While fans wait for its arrival, they can start their merchandise collections with a series of new action figures from McFarlane Toys.
What’s Happening:
- The world of Pandora awaits and this winter, audiences will once again get to experience the life of Na’vi with Avatar: The Way of Water.
- In anticipation of the upcoming film, McFarlane Toys has revealed several action figures and sets featuring characters and creatures like:
- Jake Sully
- Neytiri
- Tonowari
- Banshee
- Skimwing
- AMP Suit
- And more
- There are several options for fans to collect such as individual 7-inch scale figures, sets with small figures measuring 1 1/4 inches and 2 1/2 inches, and Banshee models for play or display.
- The collectibles offer varying degrees of articulation that are perfect for a variety of posting and imaginative play scenarios.
- Avatar: The Way of Water figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. They are expected to ship in December 2022.
- Prices range from $9.99 (individual items) to $149.99 (case of figures). Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Characters
Avatar: The Way of Water Neytiri Metkayina Reef 7-Inch Scale Wave 2 Action Figure
Avatar: The Way of Water Tonowari 7-Inch Scale Wave 2 Action Figure
Avatar: The Way of Water Jake Sully Reef Battle 7-Inch Scale Wave 2 Action Figure
Sets
Avatar: The Way of Water World of Pandora Metkayina Reef &Tonowari & Ronal Figures
Avatar 1 World of Pandora Link Shack Site Final Battle Story Box Set
Creatures and Machines
Avatar: The Way of Water World of Pandora CET-OPS Crabsuit Medium Deluxe Figure
Avatar: The Way of Water World of Pandora Mountain Banshee Action Figure Case of 6
Avatar: The Way of Water Pandora 14-Inch Akula RC Creature
Avatar: The Way of Water World of Pandora Deluxe RDA Seawasp Vehicle
Avatar: The Way of Water Skimwing Action Figure
About Avatar: The Way of Water:
- “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”