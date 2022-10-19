Save 20% On Select Dooney & Bourke Styles on shopDisney

Is there anything better than browsing the Disney-inspired Dooney & Bourke collections on shopDisney? How about learning that select styles are on sale, for 20% off?! For a limited time, guests can add Pinocchio and Princess styles to their Disney collection and save when purchasing through shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney is treating fans to limited time savings on select Dooney & Bourke bags and accessories.

Now through Friday (October 21st) guests can save 20% on some of the sweetest Dooney & Bourke assortments including collections themed to: Pinocchio Disney Princesses The Emperor’s New Groove 2022 Food & Wine Collection Lady and the Tramp Disney Vacation Club

The limited time sale is happening right now on shopDisney

Links to our original posts and some of our favorite designs can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Unfortunately, the WDW 50 designs aren’t on sale, but Disney Vacation Club members can update their parks wardrobe with these delightful totes.

WDW 50th Anniversary, Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Collections Now on shopDisney

The playful Cleo and Frisky Figaro bring their charming personalities to this series that focuses on vintage stylings inspired by Geppetto’s workshop.

Cleo and Figaro Star on New "Pinocchio" Collection from Dooney & Bourke

Celebrate your favorite Disney Princess with this fashionable assortment! Eight of our favorite leading ladies have donned their signature gowns and are featured in a unique artistic design.

Dooney & Bourke Disney Princess Collection Arrives on shopDisney

There are only a few more weeks left for the Food & Wine Festival, so why not commemorate this year’s event with a super cute Dooney & Bourke bag? Mickey and Minnie tour World Showcase and dine on delicious delicacies on this pleasing pattern.

shopDisney Dishes Up New Dooney & Bourke 2022 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival Collection

Lady and Tramp make quite the duo and so will you with Dooney & Bourke! The pattern has a victorian aesthetic and spotlights the lovable canines in a simple, but lovely repeating design.

Dooney & Bourke Introduce Fetching "Lady and the Tramp" Collection on shopDisney

Llamas everywhere! We love that the inspiration for this look wasn’t Emperor Kuzco in his human form, but rather his best moments as a llama. The pattern features the royal leader surrounded by similar brightly colored animals.

"The Emperor's New Groove" Dooney & Bourke Collection Trots into shopDisney

You can never have too many Dooney & Bourke bags! If you love this collection, check out the other great designs that are available on shopDisney and stay tuned for more exciting Disney releases.