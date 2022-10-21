As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 24th-29th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 24th-29th:
- Monday, October 24
- Rachel Simmons
- Sam Heughan (Waypoints)
- GMA spotlights caregivers for Thriving in Pink series
- Michaela Coel (Wakanda Forever)
- Kardea Brown (The Way Home)
- Tuesday, October 25
- Kerry Washington (Reasonable Doubt)
- Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers on new book (Inside Bridgerton)
- Brian Johnson (The Lives of Brian)
- Renée Alsarraf (Sit, Stay, Heal)
- Chef Tanya Holland (Tanya Holland’s California Soul)
- Wednesday, October 26
- Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society)
- Thriving in Pink series explores men and breast cancer
- Chef Melissa King
- Thursday, October 27
- Jodie Sweetin (Merry Swissmiss)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 28
- Matthew Perry (Friends, Lover and the Big Terrible Thing)
- GMA spotlights FAMU homecoming
- Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes 2)
- Chef Ryan Scott
- Saturday, October 29
- Thriving in Pink series spotlights oncologist who supported friend through breast cancer
- GMA weekend anchors take on Barbiecore for Halloween
- Halloween edition of Binge This!
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.