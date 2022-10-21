As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 24th-29th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 24th-29th:

Monday, October 24 Rachel Simmons Sam Heughan ( Waypoints ) GMA spotlights caregivers for Thriving in Pink series Michaela Coel ( Wakanda Forever ) Kardea Brown ( The Way Home )

Tuesday, October 25 Kerry Washington ( Reasonable Doubt ) Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers on new book ( Inside Bridgerton ) Brian Johnson ( The Lives of Brian ) Renée Alsarraf ( Sit, Stay, Heal ) Chef Tanya Holland ( Tanya Holland’s California Soul )

Wednesday, October 26 Tony Hale ( The Mysterious Benedict Society ) Thriving in Pink series explores men and breast cancer Chef Melissa King

Thursday, October 27 Jodie Sweetin ( Merry Swissmiss ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 28 Matthew Perry ( Friends, Lover and the Big Terrible Thing ) GMA spotlights FAMU homecoming Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown ( Enola Holmes 2 ) Chef Ryan Scott

Saturday, October 29 Thriving in Pink series spotlights oncologist who supported friend through breast cancer GMA weekend anchors take on Barbiecore for Halloween Halloween edition of Binge This!



