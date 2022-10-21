“GMA” Guest List: Matthew Perry, Sam Heughan and More to Appear Week of October 24th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 24th-29th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 24th-29th:

  • Monday, October 24
    • Rachel Simmons
    • Sam Heughan (Waypoints)
    • GMA spotlights caregivers for Thriving in Pink series
    • Michaela Coel (Wakanda Forever)
    • Kardea Brown (The Way Home)
  • Tuesday, October 25
    • Kerry Washington (Reasonable Doubt)
    • Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers on new book (Inside Bridgerton)
    • Brian Johnson (The Lives of Brian)
    • Renée Alsarraf (Sit, Stay, Heal)
    • Chef Tanya Holland (Tanya Holland’s California Soul)
  • Wednesday, October 26
  • Thursday, October 27
    • Jodie Sweetin (Merry Swissmiss)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 28
    • Matthew Perry (Friends, Lover and the Big Terrible Thing)
    • GMA spotlights FAMU homecoming
    • Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes 2)
    • Chef Ryan Scott
  • Saturday, October 29
    • Thriving in Pink series spotlights oncologist who supported friend through breast cancer
    • GMA weekend anchors take on Barbiecore for Halloween
    • Halloween edition of Binge This!

