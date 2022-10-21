GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 24th-28th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 24th-28th:

Monday, October 24 Democratic candidate for Governor of Florida Charlie Crist GMA3 spotlights 99-year-old Zumba dancing queen Margaret Masters Steve Osunsami (ABC News senior national correspondent) reports on the rise of Black parents homeschooling their children Dr. Anthony Youn (Plastic surgeon) Zazie Beetz ( Atlanta )

Tuesday, October 25 Lieutenant Governor of Georgia Geoff Duncan Latina Leaders series: Online store Hause of Curls Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi ( Reasonable Doubt ) Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers on new book ( Inside Bridgerton )

Wednesday, October 26 GMA3 features breast cancer survivor Judy Pickett Leah Wright Rigueur ( Reclaimed ) Kevin Nealon ( I Exaggerate ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 27 GMA3 features a behind-the-scenes look at the Frida Kahlo Immersive Exhibit in Brooklyn, New York Karen Travers (ABC News White House correspondent) reports on student loan forgiveness Andrew Zimmern ( Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen ) Amanda Seales (Comedian)

Friday, October 28 Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva GMA3 spotlights FAMU homecoming with co-anchor T.J. Holmes MMA Fighter Kayla Harrison Matthew Paul Turner ( I am God’s Dream )



