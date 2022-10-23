“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Whoopi Goldberg, Jemele Hill and More to Appear Week of October 24th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more. What’s Happening:
Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 24th-28th:
  • Monday, October 24 – My Family Secret
    • Rhony Jill Zarin and daughter Ally Shapiro
    • A woman whose DNA results revealed she was a different race
    • 20-year-old who was united with his biological family when an Instagram DM popped up on his phone
  • Tuesday, October 25 – It’s Not Me It’s You
    • Amanda Seales
    • Shauna Rae (I am Shauna Rae)
    • All-new Shop Tam Fam
  • Wednesday, October 26 – Women Taking Charge
    • Jemele Hill (Uphill: A Memoir)
    • Kellie Martin (An Amish Sin)
  • Thursday, October 27 – Pursuit of Justice
    • Whoopi Goldberg (Till)
    • Danielle Deadwyler
    • Ashley Flowers (Crime Junkie; All Good People Here)
  • Friday, October 28 – Ride or Die
    • Shanita Hubbard (Ride or Die: A Feminist Manifesto For The Well-Being of Black Women)
Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.