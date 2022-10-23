- Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.
- From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.
- ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.
- Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.
- Monday, October 24 – My Family Secret
- Rhony Jill Zarin and daughter Ally Shapiro
- A woman whose DNA results revealed she was a different race
- 20-year-old who was united with his biological family when an Instagram DM popped up on his phone
- Tuesday, October 25 – It’s Not Me It’s You
- Amanda Seales
- Shauna Rae (I am Shauna Rae)
- All-new Shop Tam Fam
- Wednesday, October 26 – Women Taking Charge
- Jemele Hill (Uphill: A Memoir)
- Kellie Martin (An Amish Sin)
- Thursday, October 27 – Pursuit of Justice
- Whoopi Goldberg (Till)
- Danielle Deadwyler
- Ashley Flowers (Crime Junkie; All Good People Here)
- Friday, October 28 – Ride or Die
- Shanita Hubbard (Ride or Die: A Feminist Manifesto For The Well-Being of Black Women)
Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.