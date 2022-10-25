New Unscripted Series “The Parent Test” Coming to ABC

The Parent Test, a new unscripted series that follows 12 families as they run through various situation, is coming to ABC, according to Variety.
- The Parent Test is set to premiere on Thursday, December 15 at 10 PM ET.
- The show will see 12 families “put under the microscope in the ultimate parental stress test and will share learnings about emotional hot-button topics that compare the multiple styles of parenting. The families are put through various situations to foster conversations about how each unit operates.”
- The series will be hosted by comedian Ali Wentworth, who will also moderate conversations with the parents alongside Dr. Adolph Brown, a master teacher and clinical psychologist who serves as the show’s parenting expert.
- The show comes from Eureka Productions with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha and David Tibballs on as executive producers.
- Charles Wachter is the showrunner and Brian Smith is director. Both will also executive produce.
What they’re saying:
- Ali Wentworth: “I hope it starts much more of a national conversation about how we’re raising our kids. I think what the pandemic did was throw all the old ideas about parenting out the window. Things like screens and social media, where you may have had a rule about it before the pandemic. But then, you wanted your kids to feel connected, so you let them stay on screens much longer than you would have otherwise. I also think the younger generations are experiencing a real mental health crisis that we haven’t even figured out yet, that we haven’t even collected the data on it yet.”
- Dr. Brown: “I was interested in being a part of a show that had heart, had humor, but also actually has some explosion. I thought it was going to be extremely value added, and a conversation that was going to be constructive on behalf of our most precious human resources, our children.”