New Unscripted Series “The Parent Test” Coming to ABC

The Parent Test, a new unscripted series that follows 12 families as they run through various situation, is coming to ABC, according to Variety.

The Parent Test is set to premiere on Thursday, December 15 at 10 PM ET.

The show will see 12 families "put under the microscope in the ultimate parental stress test and will share learnings about emotional hot-button topics that compare the multiple styles of parenting. The families are put through various situations to foster conversations about how each unit operates."

The series will be hosted by comedian Ali Wentworth, who will also moderate conversations with the parents alongside Dr. Adolph Brown, a master teacher and clinical psychologist who serves as the show’s parenting expert.

The show comes from Eureka Productions with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha and David Tibballs on as executive producers.

Charles Wachter is the showrunner and Brian Smith is director. Both will also executive produce.

