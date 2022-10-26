Newcomer Ella Beatty Joins Ryan Murphy’s “Feud: Capote’s Women”

According to Deadline, newcomer Ella Beatty has joined the cast of Feud: Capote’s Women, the second installment of FX’s anthology series from Ryan Murphy.
What’s Happening:
- Feud: Capote’s Women has added newcomer Ella Beatty to its cast, marking her television acting debut.
- According to Deadline’s sources, Beatty will play Kerry O’Shea, the daughter of John O’Shea, Truman Capote’s longtime lover. Truman later changes Kerry’s name to Kate. Estranged from both her parents, Kate is taken under Truman’s wing as his protégée, who introduces her to both the exhilaration of fashion, modeling, art and literature, as well as the heartbreak of watching another parental figure fall into a decline.
- She joins previously announced cast members Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Chloe Sevigney and Naomi Watts.
- Jon Robin Baitz is writing all eight episodes and serving as showrunner of the new season.
- Directed in its entirety by Gus Van Sant, the second edition of Feud tells the true story of how Truman Capote (Hollander) was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel Answered Prayers, with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.
- His inner circle of swans included Babe Paley (Watts), wife of CBS head Bill Paley; Slim Keith (Lane); Pamela Churchill Harriman, ex-wife of Winston’s son and future wife of Slim’s husband; Lee Radziwill (Flockhart), sister of Jackie Kennedy; Gloria Guinness and C.Z. Guest (Sevigny).
- Baitz, Van Sant and Watts are executive producing Feud: Capote’s Women alongside Murphy, Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, and Alexis Martin Woodall, who all executive produced or produced Season 1, Feud: Bette and Joan. 20th Television is the studio, producing with Plan B Entertainment and Ryan Murphy Productions.
- The first season of the series was titled Feud: Bette and Joan and followed the rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on the set of the 1962 camp classic film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
- FX previously had plans for a second season following the dissolution of the marriage between England’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana but eventually scrapped the idea.