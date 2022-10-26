Nick Grad, Gina Balian Named Co-Presidents of FX Entertainment

Nick Grad and Gina Balian have been given the new titles of co-presidents of FX Entertainment, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Nick Grad and Gina Balian have been given the new titles of co-presidents of Disney-Owned FX Entertainment.

Previously, the pair served as co-presidents of original programming at FX Entertainment, with Balian promoted alongside Grad in that role in 2019.

In their new roles, Balian and Grad will continue to oversee development and current series at the networks while also overseeing the casting, production, and business affairs for FX Content and FX Productions.

Their former position, president of original programming, will now be eliminated. In their new roles they will continue to report to John Landgraf, chairman of FX Content and FX Productions.

Back in 2019, Eric Schrier was promoted to the then-newly created role of president of FX Entertainment, but Schrier departed FX in September to become president of Disney Television Studios and Business Operations for Disney General Entertainment.

Grad joined the network in 2002 as vice president of development for FX, now marking 20 years with the network. He became senior vice president two years later and was then named executive vice president of original programming and development. In 2013, Grad was promoted to president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions.

Balian joined FX in 2012 to create a new limited series unit and in 2016 was promoted to executive vice president of development for FX Networks and FX Productions. Prior to FX, Balian was senior vice president of drama development for HBO.

Kate Lambert, executive vice president of development, Jonathan Frank, executive vice president of current series, Michael Katcher, executive vice president of casting, and Kelly Cline, executive vice president of business affairs, will all now report to Grad and Balian.

What They’re Saying:

John Landgraf, chairman of FX Content and FX Productions: “Gina and Nick are two of the most talented, respected and trusted creative executives in the business, and their track record for identifying and developing acclaimed, award-winning hit shows is undeniable. They have played an integral role in the success and growth of FX, building an outstanding team, and it gives me great comfort knowing they, with a combined 30 years of experience at FX, will continue to be anchors of creative stability, fearless risk taking and excellence for the FX brand moving forward.”

Gina Balian: "FX is a special place. The care, dedication and passion of how all of my colleagues do their jobs is inspiring. As for John and Nick, I couldn't ask for two smarter, professional and kinder partners and I'm very excited about this opportunity. We're only as good as the team around us and, fortunately for us, we have an incredible team."