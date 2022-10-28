GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 31st-November 5th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 31st-November 4th:

Monday, October 31 Rick Klein overviews Texas politics and 2022 Midterm elections Beto O’Rourke (Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate) Abigail Cruz (ABC News embed) Martha Raddatz ( This Week co-anchor) examines potential Midterm surprises Jay O’Brien on the environment for young voters in Texas

Tuesday, November 25 Devin Dwyer reporting on affirmative action GMA3 New York City Marathon series: Valera Jacob Allen, professional wheelchair racer Lottie Bedlow ( Baking Imperfect ) Princess Lang (creator of Cardinal Divas, the USC Majorette Team) Kevin Bacon

Wednesday, November 26 Ginger Zee (ABC News chief meteorologist and managing editor of the climate unit) GMA3 New York City Marathon series: Anibal Montes immigrating from Columbia Pattie Ehsaei (TikTok star and “Duchess of Decorum”) Jordan Klepper ( The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 27 GMA3 New York City Marathon series: Berkley Cameron, on a mission to raise money and awareness for an animal rescue Chelsey Luger ( The Seven Circles ) Nigella Lawson ( Cook, Eat, Repeat )

Friday, November 28 GMA3 New York City Marathon series: Christina Ortega pediatric neurologist and breast cancer survivor Jonathan Evans (Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks sports chaplain; Fighting Your Battles ) Mireya Villarreal interviews Cristela Alonzo, Aida Rodriguez and Angelah Johnson-Reyes



