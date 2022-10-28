Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View Guests for the Week of October 31st-November 4th:

Monday, October 31 – Halloween Episode! The View channel surfs through generations of classic tv Randall Park ( Blockbuster ) Annual Kids Hot Topics costumes Aubrey Plaza (T he Return of the Christmas Witch and White Lotus ) Performance from the cast of Into the Woods

Tuesday, November 1 Exclusive interview: Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner who is imprisoned in Russia Anne Hathaway ( Armageddon Time )

Wednesday, November 2 Matthew Perry ( Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir )

Thursday, November 3 Angela Bassett ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) Cheech Marin (The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum)

Friday, November 4 The Political View with Lt. Governor John Fetterman, candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate



