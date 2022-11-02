Disney Releases “The Gift” Holiday Short “From Our Family To Yours”

Disney has launched the final installment of the From Our Family To Yours trilogy, which celebrates the joy of giving and helps others learn about the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.
- Disney has launched the final installment of the From Our Family To Yours trilogy, which celebrates the joy of giving and helps to raise awareness of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.
- In the heartfelt animated short entitled The Gift we join our loving, blended family as they prepare for the festive period, and the arrival of a new family member.
- This is a powerful story of sibling relationships, experienced through the eyes of the youngest child as she adjusts to the changing family dynamic.
- A shared love of Disney provides comfort and reassurance, with Mickey Mouse playing a crucial role in deepening family bonds.
- An all-new, original song, A Little More, performed by Jessica Darrow, voice of Luisa Madrigal in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar-winning 2021 film Encanto provides an emotional soundtrack as this story comes to a happy ending.
- You can see the video below.