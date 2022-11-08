Universal Orlando Releases Latest Episode of “Checked In” on Universal’s Aventura Hotel

Universal Orlando has posted the latest episode of their YouTube series Checked In, where host Leyla takes you on a tour of Universal’s Aventura Hotel.

What’s Happening:

Leyla is your guide for Checked In , as she takes you on a tour of all of Universal Orlando’s immersively-themed hotels. From pools to rooftop bars, she'll show you all around so the next time you check-in, you can check it out!

, as she takes you on a tour of all of Universal Orlando’s immersively-themed hotels. From pools to rooftop bars, she'll show you all around so the next time you check-in, you can check it out! In this episode of Checked In , Leyla takes you on a tour of the stylish Universal’s Aventura Hotel.

, Leyla takes you on a tour of the stylish Universal’s Aventura Hotel. You can watch the latest episode of Checked In below:

This series is part of Universal Orlando Resort’s Discover Universal

Checked In is the second YouTube series to debut from Universal Orlando, following Ride Guys.