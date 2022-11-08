Dave Foley Joins as a Series Regular for Season 5 of “Fargo”

Dave Foley has joined the cast of FX's Fargo for Season 5 as a series regular, according to Deadline.
What's Happening:
- Dave Foley will be a season regular for the fifth season of FX’s Fargo.
- Foley starred in the revived one-season special of Kids in the Hall.
- You also may know him from Apple’s The Morning Show and CBS’ Young Sheldon.
- He will be playing Danish Graves, an in-house counsel and prime advisor to self-made billionaire and business leader Lorraine Lyon, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh.
Cast:
- Juno Temple
- Jon Hamm
- Joe Keery
- Lamorne Morris
- Richa Moorjani
- David Rysdahl
- Sam Spruell
- Jessica Pohly
- Nick Gomez