Dave Foley Joins as a Series Regular for Season 5 of “Fargo”

Dave Foley has joined the cast of FX's Fargo for Season 5 as a series regular, according to Deadline.

What's Happening:

  • Dave Foley will be a season regular for the fifth season of FX’s Fargo.
  • Foley starred in the revived one-season special of Kids in the Hall.
  • You also may know him from Apple’s The Morning Show and CBS’ Young Sheldon.
  • He will be playing Danish Graves, an in-house counsel and prime advisor to self-made billionaire and business leader Lorraine Lyon, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Cast:

  • Juno Temple
  • Jon Hamm
  • Joe Keery
  • Lamorne Morris
  • Richa Moorjani
  • David Rysdahl
  • Sam Spruell
  • Jessica Pohly
  • Nick Gomez