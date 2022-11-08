Dave Foley Joins as a Series Regular for Season 5 of “Fargo”

Dave Foley has joined the cast of FX's Fargo for Season 5 as a series regular, according to Deadline.

What's Happening:

Dave Foley will be a season regular for the fifth season of FX’s Fargo .

. Foley starred in the revived one-season special of Kids in the Hall .

. You also may know him from Apple’s The Morning Show and CBS’ Young Sheldon .

and CBS’ . He will be playing Danish Graves, an in-house counsel and prime advisor to self-made billionaire and business leader Lorraine Lyon, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Cast: