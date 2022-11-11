It’s time to fill those digital shopping carts, because not only have the Black Friday deals started rolling in, but shopDisney is treating everyone to Free Shipping sitewide! Today only, Disney is giving guests the chance to bring home their favorite finds and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s the season of giving and shopDisney is kicking things off by treating guests to Free Shipping on any size order! Add to that Black Friday deals on toys, clothing, collectibles and more and there’s no reason not to tackle your shopping list.
- Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- While holidays like Hanukkah and Christmas are certainly a main focus for many guests, there’s no shame in fleshing out your assortment of collectibles, selecting fun fashions for your next Disney vacation, or surprising a loved one “just ‘cause.”
- However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you. Just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Hanukkah and Christmas
Bring the magic of Disney to your table, tree, mantle and yes, your wardrobe! Best of all it’s a Black Friday Flash deal so you can Buy One, Get One 50% off with the code: JOY
Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Serving Tray
Mickey Mouse Icon Hanukkah T-Shirt for Adults
Mickey Mouse Homestead Christmas Stocking
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Cookie Cutter Set
Black Friday Savings
Treat yourself (or a friend) to some of the best Disney merchandise out there! Whether you’re looking for collectibles, clothing or toys you can find it all here.
$12 and Up Plush
Goofy Plush – Mini Bean Bag – 10''
Jaguar Plush – Encanto – Small 14 1/2''
Figment Big Feet Plush – Small 10''
Stitch Weighted Plush – Medium 14''
$10 Off Big Box Toys
Mickey Mouse Wooden Art Studio
Jasmine Classic Doll Gift Set – Aladdin
Millennium Falcon Play Tent for Kids – Star Wars
Beauty and the Beast ''Be Our Guest'' Singing Tea Cart Play Set
30% Off Adult Sleepwear
Aurora Sleep Set for Women – Sleeping Beauty
Animal Pajama Shorts for Adults – The Muppets
Disney Princess Sweater Robe for Adults
Olaf Sleep Set for Women – Frozen
$22 Toys
Tow Mater Radiator Springs Racing Play Mat Set – Cars
Loki Special Collector Edition Action Figure Set – Marvel Select by Diamond
Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, and Grogu Action Figure Set – Star Wars Toybox
Barely Necessities Picks
If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.
The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Shorts for Women – Disneyland
The Skeleton Dance Denim Jacket for Adults
Mickey Mouse Blue Nesting Bowl Set
The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Fashion T-Shirt for Kids
