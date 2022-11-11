It’s time to fill those digital shopping carts, because not only have the Black Friday deals started rolling in, but shopDisney is treating everyone to Free Shipping sitewide! Today only, Disney is giving guests the chance to bring home their favorite finds and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.

It's the season of giving and shopDisney is kicking things off by treating guests to Free Shipping on any size order! Add to that Black Friday deals

Guests can use the code "FREESHIP" at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

While holidays like Hanukkah and Christmas are certainly a main focus for many guests, there’s no shame in fleshing out your assortment of collectibles, selecting fun fashions for your next Disney vacation, or surprising a loved one “just ‘cause.”

However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you. Just have fun!

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Hanukkah and Christmas

Bring the magic of Disney to your table, tree, mantle and yes, your wardrobe! Best of all it’s a Black Friday Flash deal so you can Buy One, Get One 50% off with the code: JOY

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Serving Tray

Mickey Mouse Icon Hanukkah T-Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse Homestead Christmas Stocking

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Cookie Cutter Set

Black Friday Savings

Treat yourself (or a friend) to some of the best Disney merchandise out there! Whether you’re looking for collectibles, clothing or toys you can find it all here.

$12 and Up Plush

Goofy Plush – Mini Bean Bag – 10''

Jaguar Plush – Encanto – Small 14 1/2''

Figment Big Feet Plush – Small 10''

Stitch Weighted Plush – Medium 14''

$10 Off Big Box Toys

Mickey Mouse Wooden Art Studio

Jasmine Classic Doll Gift Set – Aladdin

Millennium Falcon Play Tent for Kids – Star Wars

Beauty and the Beast ''Be Our Guest'' Singing Tea Cart Play Set

30% Off Adult Sleepwear

Aurora Sleep Set for Women – Sleeping Beauty

Animal Pajama Shorts for Adults – The Muppets

Disney Princess Sweater Robe for Adults

Olaf Sleep Set for Women – Frozen

$22 Toys

WALL•E Remote Control Robot

Tow Mater Radiator Springs Racing Play Mat Set – Cars

Loki Special Collector Edition Action Figure Set – Marvel Select by Diamond

Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, and Grogu Action Figure Set – Star Wars Toybox

Barely Necessities Picks

If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.

The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Shorts for Women – Disneyland

The Skeleton Dance Denim Jacket for Adults

Mickey Mouse Blue Nesting Bowl Set

Zootopia Slippers for Kids

The Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Fashion T-Shirt for Kids

