Freeform Cancels “Everything’s Trash” After One Season

Freeform has chosen not to renew their comedy series Everything’s Trash for a second season, according to Deadline.
- Everything’s Trash was written and executive produced by 2 Dope Queens’ Phoebe Robinson.
- The series premiered July 13 and wrapped up its first season on September 7.
- It was Freeform’s lowest-rated and least-watched original series of the year.
- Everything’s Trash was produced by ABC Signature along with Robinson’s production company, Tiny Reparations.
- Jose Acevedo and Jonathan Groff served as executive producers, along with Chioke Nassor directed, who also directed.
About Everything’s Trash:
- Starring Robinson and inspired by her bestselling book Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay, the series followed Phoebe, a 30-something podcast star navigating her messy life. Forced to grow up when her older brother Jayden emerges as a leading political candidate, she relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood.
- The series also starred Jordan Carlos (First Wives Club) as Jayden, Phoebe’s extremely intelligent, Blerd-y older brother with big dreams for his community, who has recently emerged as a leading political candidate. Their boundary-less relationship must change as Phoebe’s wild yet entertaining behavior threatens to overshadow his Barack Obama-esque aspirations.