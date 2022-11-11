Freeform Cancels “Everything’s Trash” After One Season

Freeform has chosen not to renew their comedy series Everything’s Trash for a second season, according to Deadline.

was written and executive produced by 2 Dope Queens’ Phoebe Robinson. The series premiered July 13 and wrapped up its first season on September 7.

It was Freeform’s lowest-rated and least-watched original series of the year.

was produced by ABC Signature along with Robinson’s production company, Tiny Reparations. Jose Acevedo and Jonathan Groff served as executive producers, along with Chioke Nassor directed, who also directed.

About Everything’s Trash: