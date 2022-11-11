Photos – New Life Day Merchandise Now Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Life Day is right around the corner and all the merchandise you could possibly need is now available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- A new line of apparel, accessories and more dedicated to the little-celebrated Star Wars holiday is now available at Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The collection includes the two T-shirts above, both of which are priced at $36.99.
- This adorable youth Life Day 2022 T-shirt is also available and priced at $24.99.
- This festive Life Day 2022 hoodie is also available and will cost you $54.99.
- Celebrate together with this Life Day 2022 hat, priced at $29.99
- For $49.99, you can dress in your traditional Life Day garb with this sleeved fleece throw.
- Enjoy a festive Life Day beverage with this stainless steel tumbler for $24.99.
- And finally, a new MagicBand+ is also available in a limited release.
- You can find much of the Life Day collection on shopDisney now.
