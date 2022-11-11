Preview – Two Title Fights and a “Fight of the Year” Candidate Headline UFC 281

The UFC finally returns to the world’s most famous arena this weekend as UFC 281 will emanate from Madison Square Garden. Some of the best fighters in the world will descend upon the Big Apple for an explosive night of fights that will see two championships on the line.

The dominant middleweight champion will have to come face to face with a ghost from his past and avenge some old losses if he wants keep his title. Plus, a newly-crowned champion will look to defend her belt for the first time against a former champion and two wildly exciting lightweights are sure to deliver some fireworks in a show-stealing bout.

Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

If you can bet on which bout will win the “Fight of the Night,” this is the sure favorite. Poirier is best known lately for his rivalry with Conor McGregor, but he has been one of the best fighters in the world for a long time. He comes in with a 28-7 record and 14 career knockouts. He’s also coming off of a loss to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and never in his 36-fight career has he ever lost two in a row. He’s an explosive striker who can put any opponent away in a blink of an eye but he’s also a very talented grappler, with seven submission win under his belt. Poirier could employ a number of strategies in this bout if he chooses not to simply stand and bang.

That being said, if there is anyone in the UFC who can get his opponent to throw a gameplan out the window and simply stand and bang, it’s Michael Chandler. The lightweight contender has been involved in wildly exciting fights against Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson in the past year and a half. Chandler is 23-7 with 11 knockouts on his record, including a truly stunning one against Ferguson his last time out. Chandler is a brawler, but he also brings a whole lot of technical skill to the table. Fans can absolutely expect fireworks in this fight.

My pick: Poirier via 3rd round knockout

Women’s Strawweight Championship bout: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

The women’s strawweight division has been nothing short of chaotic in the past few years. After Joanna Jedrzejczyk held the title for 966 days, the title has changed hands five times and we’ve had four different champions. Since late 2019, the title has been held by Zhang, Rose Namajunas and now Esparza. The current champ capture the crown with an impressive grappling display that out-pointed the former champ en route to a split decision. She now sits at 19-6 with four knockouts and four submissions. The champ is a very well-rounded fighter who can take the fight anywhere she wants.

The same can be said for Zhang, but she possesses a knockout power few fighters in this class do. With a 22-3 record, Zhang boasts 11 career knockouts, most recently against Jedrzejczyk. She couldn’t seem to solve the puzzle of Namajunas, dropping back-to-back fights against the former champ, but she may have a more favorable opponent here. A win for Zhang would make for a very interesting dynamic in this division.

My pick: Zhang via 2nd round knockout

Middleweight Championship bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Since entering the UFC in 2018, Adesanya has been 12-1, with the only loss coming in an attempt to move up a class and capture a second championship. He has been a dominant middleweight champion, frustrating all challengers with his creative striking. But now, the ghost of fights past has arrived. Pereira faced Adesanya twice in their kickboxing days, winning the first meeting by decision and knocking Adesanya out in the second. MMA is a different animal, but this is a psychological hurdle Adesanya has never faced before.

In his MMA career, Adesanya is 23-1 with 15 knockouts. His striking is unique, due in large part to a confidence reminiscent of a former middleweight champion who had quite a UFC career. He’s handled everything the division has had to throw at him, with relative ease for the most part. It has been a while since he has put an opponent away however and fans have been critical of his recent performances. That, coupled with his history with this particular opponent, may just be the motivation he needs to do something really special.

Pereira has had a much shorter MMA career, with just seven fights under his belt. However, in those seven fights, he is 6-1 with five knockouts. He’s also undefeated in the UFC, with two knockouts, most recently in just two and a half minutes against Sean Strickland. He’s an incredibly powerful striker who can put any opponent away quickly. Just ask Adesanya. He is however still relatively new to the sport of MMA and Adesanya may have developed some skills that can throw him off. This could be an absolute slugfest or a true chess match. It will be very interesting to see which we get.

My pick: Adesanya via decision

UFC 281 will be held Saturday, November 12 at 10 PM ET. Fight fans can order the pay per view through ESPN+ and receive a special offer: $99.98 for UFC 281 and an ESPN+ annual plan. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $74.99.