Isabella Gomez Joins “The Goldbergs” in a Recurring Role

According to Deadline, Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time) has joined the cast of ABC’s The Goldbergs for a recurring role in Season 10.
What’s Happening:
- Gomez will play Carmen, the new waitress at the 50s-themed diner where Adam (Sean Giambrone) is working at.
- She will make her debut in the episode titled “Million Dollar Reward,” written by Mike Sikowitz, airing on Wednesday, November 30th, at 8:30 p.m. EST.
- In the episode, Adam forgoes his weekly Mama-Schmoo dinner date to hang out with his new colleagues, which includes a new special lady. Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) worried sick that Adam is running in too fast a crowd, pulls out the ultimate stop to end it all. Meanwhile, Barry (Troy Gentile) faces the harsh reality that medical school is tougher than anticipated.
- Season 10 of the series celebrates the ‘80s while also welcoming a new season of life. With everyone living back under the same roof, Beverly is preparing for her new role as Grandsmotherer. As this new chapter unfolds, the Goldbergs continue to remind us that there is no bond greater than family, and there is nothing they can’t handle with each other’s support.
- The series also stars Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, and Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz.
- Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, David Guarascio, and Wendi McLendon-Covey are executive producers. The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison and Doug Robinson Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.
- Below are some Deadline exclusive first-look photos of Isabella Gomez in The Goldbergs: