Help “Keep Our Oceans Amazing” By Creating Your Own Avatar-Inspired Ocean Creature

In celebration of Avatar: The Way of Water, Disney is inviting you to support The Nature Conservancy to protect 10 of our ocean’s amazing animals and their habitats, connected to the beauty of Pandora.

What’s Happening:

From now through December 31st, 2022, create your very own Avatar -inspired ocean creature. For every creature created in the Virtual Pandoran Ocean, Disney US will give $5 to The Nature Conservancy US, up to $1 million, to help them achieve their global goal of protecting 10 percent of the ocean by 2030.

Those species are: Beluga Blue Whale Hawksbill Sea Turtle Manatee Mangrove Manta Ray Parrotfish Sea Lion Staghorn Coral Whale Shark

To create your very own Avatar -inspired ocean creature, visit Avatar.com/KeepOurOceansAmazing

In the video below, the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water talk more about the initiative to protect these species:

About Avatar: The Way of Water