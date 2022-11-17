Help “Keep Our Oceans Amazing” By Creating Your Own Avatar-Inspired Ocean Creature

In celebration of Avatar: The Way of Water, Disney is inviting you to support The Nature Conservancy to protect 10 of our ocean’s amazing animals and their habitats, connected to the beauty of Pandora.
What’s Happening:
- From now through December 31st, 2022, create your very own Avatar-inspired ocean creature. For every creature created in the Virtual Pandoran Ocean, Disney US will give $5 to The Nature Conservancy US, up to $1 million, to help them achieve their global goal of protecting 10 percent of the ocean by 2030.
- These 10 amazing species represent the range and beauty that — like Pandora’s waters — inspire us to learn more about our own oceans.
- Those species are:
- Beluga
- Blue Whale
- Hawksbill Sea Turtle
- Manatee
- Mangrove
- Manta Ray
- Parrotfish
- Sea Lion
- Staghorn Coral
- Whale Shark
- To create your very own Avatar-inspired ocean creature, visit Avatar.com/KeepOurOceansAmazing.
- You can also explore how The Nature Conservancy helps to protect these ocean animals and their habitats and see how you can get involved.
- In the video below, the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water talk more about the initiative to protect these species:
About Avatar: The Way of Water
- With Avatar: The Way of Water, the cinematic experience reaches new heights as director James Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.
- Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
- This film is directed by James Cameron, produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production, and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.
- Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on December 16th.