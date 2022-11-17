IAAPA Announces 2022 Brass Ring Award Winners

IAAPA is currently happening at the Orange County Convention Center, and the 2022 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards winners were announced.

What’s Happening:

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, has announced the winners for the 2022 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards. Winners were announced tonight during a ceremony during IAAPA Expo 2022 in Orlando, Florida. This year’s ceremony marked the return of the in-person celebration for the first time since 2019.

The annual awards recognize amusement parks, water parks, zoos, aquariums, museums, family entertainment centers (FECs), and suppliers from around the world for excellence in food and beverage, games and retail, human resources, live entertainment, marketing, new products, and exhibits.

The tradition of the brass ring, a term now synonymous with spectacular achievement, dates back to the 1800s when rings were hung on carousels to pose a fun challenge for riders.

Successfully grabbing a ring while riding the carousel often earned riders prizes, often including an additional free ride.

Most rings were made of iron, but a few were made of brass, so grabbing the brass ring was a coveted and celebrated treat.

The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards honor this tradition by celebrating achievements of excellence throughout the global attractions industry.

The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards are considered one of the global attractions industry’s most prestigious honors.

Winners:

Top Family Entertainment Center of the World

Wild Island Coconut Bowl, Sparks, Nevada, U.S.A. www.wildisland.com

Live Entertainment Excellence

Most Creative Property-Wide Event, Amusement Parks and Attractions, Including Water Parks, Annual Attendance More Than 1 million

Most Creative Sports/Stunt Show

SeaWorld San Antonio, www.seaworld.com/san-antonio/

Most Creative Multimedia Spectacular

Most Creative Halloween Haunt, Show, or Experience

Hong Kong Disneyland, www.hongkongdisneyland.com

Most Creative Christmas/Holiday Show

Best Theatrical Production, Amusement Parks and Attractions, Including Water Parks, With Annual Attendance Less Than 1 Million

El Sueño de Toledo – Puy du Fou España, www.puydufou.com/espana/es/el-sueno-de-toledo

Best Theatrical Production, Amusement Parks and Attractions, Including Water Parks, With Annual Attendance More Than 1 Million

Best Live Edutainment Performance Act

Best Atmosphere/Street Show Performance Act

Universal Studios Japan, www.usj.co.jp

Human Resources Excellence

Best Employee Engagement Initiative

Best Employee Reward and Recognition Program

Best Innovation in a Training Program

Universal Beijing Resort, www.universalbeijingresort.com

Marketing

Best Digital Marketing Campaign

Fantasy Valley, Fantasy Valley Digital Marketing, https://www.xyoct.com/xyhqc/Html/ytbk/sdztgy.shtml

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign

California Academy of Sciences, Bugs Exhibit Advertising Campaign, www.calacademy.org/

Best Outdoor Advertisement

Morey’s Piers and Resorts, Summer Jobs @ Morey’s, www.moreyspiers.com

Best Public Relations Campaign

Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Ripley’s Assists in Making History with Kim Kardashian at Met Gala, www.ripleys.com

Best Social Media Campaign

Dolphin Discovery, Sharing Dolphin DNA, www.dolphindiscovery.com

Best Television or Digital Video Commercial, Annual Attendance More Than 1 Million

Morey's Piers & Beachfront Water Parks, This is Where We Summer, www.moreyspiers.com

Best Television or Digital Video Commercial, Annual Attendance 250,000-1 Million

Liseberg, Where joy lives, www.liseberg.se

Best Television or Digital Video Commercial, Annual Attendance Less Than 250,000

Quassy Amusement & Waterpark, Water Coaster opens at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark, www.quassy.com

Games and Merchandise Excellence

Best Apparel Item

Disney Global Product Creation, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Best Hard Good Item

Disney Global Product Creation, Halcyon Starcruiser Training Lightsaber Hilt

Best Plush Item

Disney Global Product Creation, Groot Scented Plush

Best Visual Merchandising

Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Dollywood Emporium Remodel

Food & Beverage

Best New Menu Item, Annual Attendance Less Than 1 Million

TELUS Spark Science Centre, The James Webb, www.sparkscience.ca

Best New Menu Item, Annual Attendance More Than 1 Million

The Ganachery at Disney Springs www.disneysprings.com/shopping/the-ganachery/

Product

Major Ride/Attraction, Product cost of more than US$5 million

1st Place, Sally Dark Rides, VOLKANU — Quest for the Golden Idol

2nd Place, Premier Rides, Epiq Coaster

Major Ride/Attraction, Product cost of US$2 to US$5 million

1st Place, DOF Robotics, Digital Park: Mission Space

2nd Place, Triotech, Double Walkthrough "Hive Break"

Major Ride/Attraction, Product cost of less than US$2 million

1st Place, ABC Rides Switzerland, C3

2nd Place, Josef Wiegand Gmbh & Co. KG, U-Drop Dry Slide

Family Ride/Attraction

1st Place, Zamperla Group, Big WaveZ

2nd Place, ALTITUDE RIDES And ATTRACTIONS LLC, Get Hammered Tower Ride

Water Park Ride/Attraction, Product cost of more than US$2 million

1st Place, WhiteWater West, Blasterango Battle

2nd Place, Wiegand.Waterrides GmbH, 4-passenger Fusion Slide of "BigBang" and "Lotus"

Water Park Ride/Attraction, Product cost of US$2 million or less

1st Place, Vortex Aquatic Structures International, Dream Tunnel

2nd Place, ProSlide Technology, Inc., SwitchBACK

Patron Participation Ride/Attraction

1st Place, Game of 1000 Boxes, Game of 1000 Boxes

2nd Place, Eldorado Climbing, Kinetix Action Towers

Product or Service used by Consumers

1st Place, Vantage, Virtual Pass Processing

2nd Place, Smarte Carte Inc., Dual Sided Locker

Product or Service used by Facilities

1st Place, Amusement Products LLC, VirTech™ Virtual Technician

2nd Place, Avius, Optimus Artificial Intelligence Powered Agent Assist

Prizes, Plush, and Retail and Food Products

1st Place, NXT Capture, NXT PicturePass

2nd Place, Penny Press Factory LLC, Gem Penny Press

Games and Devices

1st Place, Coastal Amusements, Inc., Break the Plate

2nd Place, UNIS Technology Ltd., Wicked Tuna 4P

Virtual and Augmented Reality

1st Place, Valo Motion, ValoArena

2nd Place, Creative Works, Limitless VR

Exhibitions, Shows/Productions, Theatrical Equipment & Supplies, Displays & Sets

1st Place, Zigong Lantern Group, Ancient Egyptian Illumination & Sphinx Tunnel of Hieroglyphics of Light / Example of a Themed Masterpiece, handcrafted illuminating lantern art, custom designed toward any theme imaginable

2nd Place, LightUpToys.com, LLC, LightUp Disco Display Cart

Services, Equipment, and Supplies

1st Place, Extreme Engineering, Flex Shade System

2nd Place, Semnox Solutions, LuminOS – Next Generation LinuxOS based Debit Card Readers

Best New Product Concept Award, Major Ride or Water Park Ride

1st Place, Extreme Engineering, Parkour Around

2nd Place, EUROGAMES, OVERLANDER

Best New Product Concept Award, Attraction

1st Place, Wibit Sports GmbH, Wibit Peakz

2nd Place, Polin Group, Cosmos

Best New Product, Other Product/Service

1st Place, ZED Digital, ZIG

2nd Place, VITO Fryfilter, VITO VL oil filter system

IMPACT Award Winner

Vantage, Virtual Pass Processing

Best Exhibit Awards

100-399 Square Feet, 1st Place, 3DXScenic

100-399 Square Feet, 2nd Place, Amazing Magnets

400 – 499 Square Feet, 1st Place, Themics Philippines Inc.

400 – 499 Square Feet, 2nd Place, Ellis & Associates

500 – 899 Square Feet, 1st Place, Vlocker North America LLC

500 – 899 Square Feet, 2nd Place, Daniels Wood Land, Inc.

900 – 1,200 Square Feet, 1st Place, Wibit Sports GmgH

900 – 1,200 Square Feet, 2nd Place, Sandy Creek Mining Company

1,201 and Larger Square Feet, 1st Place, Apple Industries

1,201 and Larger Square Feet, 2nd Place, Coastal Amusements

IMAGE Award Winner

accesso

