IAAPA Announces 2022 Brass Ring Award Winners

IAAPA is currently happening at the Orange County Convention Center, and the 2022 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards winners were announced.
What’s Happening:
- IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, has announced the winners for the 2022 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards. Winners were announced tonight during a ceremony during IAAPA Expo 2022 in Orlando, Florida. This year’s ceremony marked the return of the in-person celebration for the first time since 2019.
- The annual awards recognize amusement parks, water parks, zoos, aquariums, museums, family entertainment centers (FECs), and suppliers from around the world for excellence in food and beverage, games and retail, human resources, live entertainment, marketing, new products, and exhibits.
- The tradition of the brass ring, a term now synonymous with spectacular achievement, dates back to the 1800s when rings were hung on carousels to pose a fun challenge for riders.
- Successfully grabbing a ring while riding the carousel often earned riders prizes, often including an additional free ride.
- Most rings were made of iron, but a few were made of brass, so grabbing the brass ring was a coveted and celebrated treat.
- The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards honor this tradition by celebrating achievements of excellence throughout the global attractions industry.
- The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards are considered one of the global attractions industry’s most prestigious honors.
Winners:
Top Family Entertainment Center of the World
- Wild Island Coconut Bowl, Sparks, Nevada, U.S.A. www.wildisland.com
Live Entertainment Excellence
Most Creative Property-Wide Event, Amusement Parks and Attractions, Including Water Parks, Annual Attendance More Than 1 million
- Disneyland Paris, www.disneylandparis.com
Most Creative Sports/Stunt Show
- SeaWorld San Antonio, www.seaworld.com/san-antonio/
Most Creative Multimedia Spectacular
- Walt Disney World Resort, www.disneyworld.com
Most Creative Halloween Haunt, Show, or Experience
- Hong Kong Disneyland, www.hongkongdisneyland.com
Most Creative Christmas/Holiday Show
- Disneyland Paris, www.disneylandparis.com
Best Theatrical Production, Amusement Parks and Attractions, Including Water Parks, With Annual Attendance Less Than 1 Million
- El Sueño de Toledo – Puy du Fou España, www.puydufou.com/espana/es/el-sueno-de-toledo
Best Theatrical Production, Amusement Parks and Attractions, Including Water Parks, With Annual Attendance More Than 1 Million
Best Live Edutainment Performance Act
- SeaWorld Orlando, www.seaworld.com/orlando
Best Atmosphere/Street Show Performance Act
- Universal Studios Japan, www.usj.co.jp
Human Resources Excellence
Best Employee Engagement Initiative
- Hershey’s Chocolate World, www.chocolateworld.com
Best Employee Reward and Recognition Program
- Doha Quest, www.dohaquest.com
Best Innovation in a Training Program
- Universal Beijing Resort, www.universalbeijingresort.com
Marketing
Best Digital Marketing Campaign
- Fantasy Valley, Fantasy Valley Digital Marketing, https://www.xyoct.com/xyhqc/Html/ytbk/sdztgy.shtml
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
- California Academy of Sciences, Bugs Exhibit Advertising Campaign, www.calacademy.org/
Best Outdoor Advertisement
- Morey’s Piers and Resorts, Summer Jobs @ Morey’s, www.moreyspiers.com
Best Public Relations Campaign
- Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Ripley’s Assists in Making History with Kim Kardashian at Met Gala, www.ripleys.com
Best Social Media Campaign
- Dolphin Discovery, Sharing Dolphin DNA, www.dolphindiscovery.com
Best Television or Digital Video Commercial, Annual Attendance More Than 1 Million
- Morey's Piers & Beachfront Water Parks, This is Where We Summer, www.moreyspiers.com
Best Television or Digital Video Commercial, Annual Attendance 250,000-1 Million
- Liseberg, Where joy lives, www.liseberg.se
Best Television or Digital Video Commercial, Annual Attendance Less Than 250,000
- Quassy Amusement & Waterpark, Water Coaster opens at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark, www.quassy.com
Games and Merchandise Excellence
Best Apparel Item
- Disney Global Product Creation, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Cassette Player Shoulder Bag
Best Hard Good Item
- Disney Global Product Creation, Halcyon Starcruiser Training Lightsaber Hilt
Best Plush Item
- Disney Global Product Creation, Groot Scented Plush
Best Visual Merchandising
- Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Dollywood Emporium Remodel
Food & Beverage
Best New Menu Item, Annual Attendance Less Than 1 Million
- TELUS Spark Science Centre, The James Webb, www.sparkscience.ca
Best New Menu Item, Annual Attendance More Than 1 Million
- The Ganachery at Disney Springs, Chocolate Mighty Thor's Hammer, www.disneysprings.com/shopping/the-ganachery/
Product
Major Ride/Attraction, Product cost of more than US$5 million
1st Place, Sally Dark Rides, VOLKANU — Quest for the Golden Idol
2nd Place, Premier Rides, Epiq Coaster
Major Ride/Attraction, Product cost of US$2 to US$5 million
1st Place, DOF Robotics, Digital Park: Mission Space
2nd Place, Triotech, Double Walkthrough "Hive Break"
Major Ride/Attraction, Product cost of less than US$2 million
1st Place, ABC Rides Switzerland, C3
2nd Place, Josef Wiegand Gmbh & Co. KG, U-Drop Dry Slide
Family Ride/Attraction
1st Place, Zamperla Group, Big WaveZ
2nd Place, ALTITUDE RIDES And ATTRACTIONS LLC, Get Hammered Tower Ride
Water Park Ride/Attraction, Product cost of more than US$2 million
1st Place, WhiteWater West, Blasterango Battle
2nd Place, Wiegand.Waterrides GmbH, 4-passenger Fusion Slide of "BigBang" and "Lotus"
Water Park Ride/Attraction, Product cost of US$2 million or less
1st Place, Vortex Aquatic Structures International, Dream Tunnel
2nd Place, ProSlide Technology, Inc., SwitchBACK
Patron Participation Ride/Attraction
1st Place, Game of 1000 Boxes, Game of 1000 Boxes
2nd Place, Eldorado Climbing, Kinetix Action Towers
Product or Service used by Consumers
1st Place, Vantage, Virtual Pass Processing
2nd Place, Smarte Carte Inc., Dual Sided Locker
Product or Service used by Facilities
1st Place, Amusement Products LLC, VirTech™ Virtual Technician
2nd Place, Avius, Optimus Artificial Intelligence Powered Agent Assist
Prizes, Plush, and Retail and Food Products
1st Place, NXT Capture, NXT PicturePass
2nd Place, Penny Press Factory LLC, Gem Penny Press
Games and Devices
1st Place, Coastal Amusements, Inc., Break the Plate
2nd Place, UNIS Technology Ltd., Wicked Tuna 4P
Virtual and Augmented Reality
1st Place, Valo Motion, ValoArena
2nd Place, Creative Works, Limitless VR
Exhibitions, Shows/Productions, Theatrical Equipment & Supplies, Displays & Sets
1st Place, Zigong Lantern Group, Ancient Egyptian Illumination & Sphinx Tunnel of Hieroglyphics of Light / Example of a Themed Masterpiece, handcrafted illuminating lantern art, custom designed toward any theme imaginable
2nd Place, LightUpToys.com, LLC, LightUp Disco Display Cart
Services, Equipment, and Supplies
1st Place, Extreme Engineering, Flex Shade System
2nd Place, Semnox Solutions, LuminOS – Next Generation LinuxOS based Debit Card Readers
Best New Product Concept Award, Major Ride or Water Park Ride
1st Place, Extreme Engineering, Parkour Around
2nd Place, EUROGAMES, OVERLANDER
Best New Product Concept Award, Attraction
1st Place, Wibit Sports GmbH, Wibit Peakz
2nd Place, Polin Group, Cosmos
Best New Product, Other Product/Service
1st Place, ZED Digital, ZIG
2nd Place, VITO Fryfilter, VITO VL oil filter system
IMPACT Award Winner
Vantage, Virtual Pass Processing
Best Exhibit Awards
100-399 Square Feet, 1st Place, 3DXScenic
100-399 Square Feet, 2nd Place, Amazing Magnets
400 – 499 Square Feet, 1st Place, Themics Philippines Inc.
400 – 499 Square Feet, 2nd Place, Ellis & Associates
500 – 899 Square Feet, 1st Place, Vlocker North America LLC
500 – 899 Square Feet, 2nd Place, Daniels Wood Land, Inc.
900 – 1,200 Square Feet, 1st Place, Wibit Sports GmgH
900 – 1,200 Square Feet, 2nd Place, Sandy Creek Mining Company
1,201 and Larger Square Feet, 1st Place, Apple Industries
1,201 and Larger Square Feet, 2nd Place, Coastal Amusements
IMAGE Award Winner
accesso
What They’re Saying:
- “There’s something special about coming together as an industry and cheering each other on when this year’s finalists were so strong in each category,” said Jim Pattison, President of Ripley Entertainment, and IAAPA’s 2023 Chairman of the Board. “Celebrating industry-wide innovations and successes is a win for all of us.”