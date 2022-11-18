GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 21st-25th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 21st-25th:

Monday, November 21 Dr. Juanita Mora (Allergist, immunologist and American Lung Association spokesperson) Tommie Smith (V ictory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice ) Dr. Whitney Bowe (Dermatologist)

Tuesday, November 22 Amber Ruffin, Lacey Lamar and Reverend Angela Khabeb Chef Yia Vang

Wednesday, November 23 – Pre-taped on November 16th Deals and Steals Power Hour: Black Friday Blowout with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 24 – Wrap Show GMA3 ’s favorite cooking demonstrations

Friday, November 25 Pre-empted



