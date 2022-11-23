Disney Cruise Line Float Ready To “Set Sail” Through New York City During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Tomorrow

The Disney Cruise Line float that made its debut during last year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to set sail through the streets of New York City once again, and one the eve of the parade, they are prepped and ready to go!

What’s Happening:

Last year, Disney Cruise Line debuted an all-new cruise ship parade float during the iconic turkey day tradition, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Earlier, it was announced that the same stunning vessel will be returning to the parade this year, with the majestic “ship,” inspired by the fantastical style of the latest cruise ship in the Disney Cruise Line Fleet, the Disney Wish, will float through the streets of New York once again, accompanied by an all-new performance in Herald Square.

This year’s live parade performance will be inspired by one of the new Broadway-style shows on board the Disney Wish, “Disney Seas the Adventure.”

Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse and Goofy will lead an incredible cast of performers and Disney characters in this show-stopping number, which has quickly become a guest favorite aboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship.

On the actual cruise ship, guests get to experience the new revue on their first night aboard the Disney Wish. There, guests embark on a musical voyage into some of their favorite stories during an original musical spectacular where Captain Minnie hands over the helm to her dear friend Goofy, who sets sail into uncharted waters on a journey to discover his own inner captain. Along the way, Goofy encounters a bevy of bold, brave and brilliant Disney and Pixar friends who encourage him to lead with his heart through rousing renditions of iconic Disney songs.

Each year, more than 3.5 million people in New York City and more than 50 million people at home watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is set to take place this year tomorrow, November 24th, with a kick off at 8:45 AM on NBC, and streaming live from 9:00 AM to Noon on Peacock in all Time Zones.

Thanks to the BroadwayTVArchive channel on YouTube, you can catch last year’s performance featuring the float and long-time Disney contributor, Jordan Fisher!