Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Haunted Mansion Shirts Join the Walt Disney World Vault Collection

Two new shirts inspired by Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and The Haunted Mansion have joined the Walt Disney World Vault Collection.
- Firstly, we have a new Big Thunder Mountain Railroad shirt calling back to the attraction’s Grand Opening at the Magic Kingdom in 1980.
- The shirt retails for $36.99.
- You can also purchase this shirt on shopDisney, which is currently having a Cyber Monday sale!
- Secondly, is a brand-new Haunted Mansion shirt featuring a retro design of the Hitchhiking Ghosts.
- This shirt retails for $34.99 and is currently not available on shopDisney.
