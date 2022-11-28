Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Haunted Mansion Shirts Join the Walt Disney World Vault Collection

Two new shirts inspired by Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and The Haunted Mansion have joined the Walt Disney World Vault Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Firstly, we have a new Big Thunder Mountain Railroad shirt calling back to the attraction’s Grand Opening at the Magic Kingdom

The shirt retails for $36.99.

You can also purchase this shirt on shopDisney, which is currently having a Cyber Monday sale!

Secondly, is a brand-new Haunted Mansion shirt featuring a retro design of the Hitchhiking Ghosts.

This shirt retails for $34.99 and is currently not available on shopDisney.

More Walt Disney World News:

shopDisney 2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by